One person seriously injured in head-on crash
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, June 16, 2017 4:32PM EDT
One person has been airlifted to hospital after a serious head-on crash in Holland Landing.
The two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 11 near Bathurst Street on Friday at around 1 p.m.
One of the drivers became trapped in one of the vehicles and had to be extricated. He was taken by land ambulance to Upper Canada Mall where he was picked up by Ornge Air Ambulance.
He’s now in a Toronto hospital with serious injuries. The other driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Highway 11 was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.
