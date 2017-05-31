Featured
One person killed in crash south of Owen Sound
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017 12:35PM EDT
A two-vehicle crash south of Owen Sound left one person dead.
The collision occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, on Highway 10 in Chatsworth Township, just south of the Chatsworth centre.
According to Grey County OPP, it involved a transport truck and a passenger vehicle.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released.
The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The collision remains under investigation.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Carfentanil found at scene of sudden death in Barrie
- Barrie police, OPP launch campaign to solve cold cases
- It's been 32 years since a deadly tornado ripped through Simcoe County
- Former nurse Wettlaufer expected to plead guilty to 8 first-degree murder charges
- Pair kick down door and assault sleeping couple: police