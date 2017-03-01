Featured
One person dead after train and vehicle collide near Tottenham
The 6th Line is closed near Tottenham, Ont. after a train and a vehicle collided, killing one person on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (Rob Cooper/ CTV Barrie)
One person is dead after a vehicle and a train collided near Tottenham.
The collision happened on the 6th Line on Wednesday, before 5 p.m. The OPP have closed the road between Tottenham Road and Side Road 10.
An official with Canadian Pacific Railway confirms that the train struck the vehicle.
The closure is expected to remain in place for several hours.
