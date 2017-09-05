Featured
One person dead after crash in Uxbridge
Two heavily damaged vehicles are seen on Lake Ridge Road in Uxbridge after a collision on Sept. 5, 2017. (Chopper 24)
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, September 5, 2017 5:10PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 6, 2017 12:03PM EDT
A 26-year-old Pickering man is dead, and a 33-year-old man from Oshawa is in serious condition after a crash in Uxbridge Tuesday.
The two-vehicle crash happened on Lake Ridge Road, between Chalk Lake Road and Townline Road just after 3 p.m.
Durham Regional Police say according to their investigation it is believed a gold Saturn was traveling northbound on Lakeridge Road and a Hyundai Tucson was traveling southbound.
The vehicles collided head-on, causing both to spin. Both cars wound up in the ditch. The driver of the Hyundai was extracted from the car and airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition. The driver of the Saturn was pronounced dead at the scene.
Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact Durham Regional Police Services.