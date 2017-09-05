

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A 26-year-old Pickering man is dead, and a 33-year-old man from Oshawa is in serious condition after a crash in Uxbridge Tuesday.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Lake Ridge Road, between Chalk Lake Road and Townline Road just after 3 p.m.

Durham Regional Police say according to their investigation it is believed a gold Saturn was traveling northbound on Lakeridge Road and a Hyundai Tucson was traveling southbound.

The vehicles collided head-on, causing both to spin. Both cars wound up in the ditch. The driver of the Hyundai was extracted from the car and airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition. The driver of the Saturn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact Durham Regional Police Services.