One person airlifted to hospital after serious crash involving tractor trailer
One person airlifted to hospital after serious crash involving a tractor trailer west of Stayner on Thursday August 16, 2017. (CTV Barrie)
Mike Walker , CTV Barrie
Published Friday, September 15, 2017 1:14PM EDT
One person was airlifted to hospital after a serious crash west of Stayner Thursday night.
A vehicle and tractor trailer collided on County Road 91 at Concession 6 at around 8:20 p.m.
Provincial police say the vehicle was travelling northbound when it entered the intersection and collided with the westbound tractor trailer.
The 79 year-old driver of the vehicle was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.
The truck driver was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.