

Mike Walker , CTV Barrie





One person was airlifted to hospital after a serious crash west of Stayner Thursday night.

A vehicle and tractor trailer collided on County Road 91 at Concession 6 at around 8:20 p.m.

Provincial police say the vehicle was travelling northbound when it entered the intersection and collided with the westbound tractor trailer.

The 79 year-old driver of the vehicle was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.

The truck driver was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.