One person airlifted to hospital after Caledon crash
One person was airlifted to hospital after a crash in Caledon, Ont. on Dec 26, 2016 (CTV Barrie Chris Garry)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, December 27, 2016 6:42PM EST
A two vehicle crash in Caledon sent on person to hospital with serious injuries Monday night.
Orng air ambulance rushed the patient to a trauma centre in Toronto. The patient suffered life-threatening injuries, but has since been listed in stable condition.
The crash happened on Caledon King Town Line, north of Mount Pleasant Road, around 11:30 p.m.
The road was closed for several hours for a police investigation.
