A two vehicle crash in Caledon sent on person to hospital with serious injuries Monday night.

Orng air ambulance rushed the patient to a trauma centre in Toronto. The patient suffered life-threatening injuries, but has since been listed in stable condition.

The crash happened on Caledon King Town Line, north of Mount Pleasant Road, around 11:30 p.m.

The road was closed for several hours for a police investigation.