Police have arrested one of two people wanted in connection with a crime spree in Simcoe County.

According to the OPP, it started last Thursday when a dark grey Chevrolet Avalanche was stolen from the South Shore Centre in Barrie. The keys were taken from the owner’s jacket.

“I came out and my truck was gone,” the trucks owner Louise Jones told CTV News.

Police say two people used the stolen truck to try and rob four businesses.

The suspects targeted gas stations in Barrie and near Orillia as well as businesses in Innisfil and a convenience store in Thornton.

The OPP says the woman entered the gas station on Highway 12 near Horseshoe Valley Road on Saturday, at around 9:40 p.m.

According to police, the woman pointed a knife at the clerk and demanded money. When the woman was approached by the clerk’s husband, she fled the scene.

Just after midnight on Sunday, police say a man dressed in black with a grey tube-style scarf covering his face entered the Ultramar on Mapleview Drive East.

With a knife in hand, police say he demanded money and cigarettes from the clerk. A small amount of cash and several packages of smokes were handed over.

During the incident in Thornton, police say that the man armed with a knife demanded cash. The clerk didn’t comply.

The OPP, Barrie police and South Simcoe police used video surveillance to identify the suspects.

Officers noticed and pursued the stolen truck on Highway 400 on Sunday, but called off the pursuit for safety reasons.

Police arrested Jamie O’Leary on Monday at a motel in Waubaushene. She has been charged her with robbery with a weapon and possession of proceeds of crime.

O’Leary appeared in bail court on Tuesday.

The second suspect is described as a man, 6'0”, in his late 20’s or early 30’s with a slim build.

Police have recovered the truck used in the spree and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.