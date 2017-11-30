

CTV Barrie





An early morning crash near Bolton has claimed the life of a 42-year-old man.

Emergency crews rushed to Mayfield Road, near Coleraine Drive just after 1:20 a.m. on Thursday for a collision involving a tractor trailer and an SUV.

Peel paramedics say they found a man in an SUV. Leo P. Abraham was pronounced dead at the scene.

A friend of the Caledon man told CP24 that he was coming home for a Toronto FC game.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. However, police believe the SUV crossed the centre line and collided with the transport.

Mayfield Road was closed for several hours.

With files from CTV Toronto.