Provincial police will be keeping an eye out for unsafe transport trucks over the next two days.

It’s called Operation Corridor and comes as the OPP releases new information on tractor trailers and fatalities.

Over the past five years there were 266 deadly crashes involving commercial trucks on roads patrolled by the OPP. Police say 330 people were killed in those collisions.

“If it's an unsafe truck that might also be a reflection of poor driving or poor driving and operator behaviour who's not doing their daily inspection; who's not doing the regular maintenance,” says Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

Some drivers feel too many of their own colleagues are not taking the problem seriously.

“A lot of the new people I would say coming in are inexperienced,” says trucker Rod Graff.

Damaged axles, blown tires and faulty brakes are some of the factors in those deadly crashes.