Featured
One dead, two injured in Bracebridge crash
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017 6:17PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 31, 2017 10:37PM EDT
Provincial police confirm one person is dead and two others are in hospital after a crash in Bracebridge.
The OPP say the two-vehicle crash happened on Manitoba Street between Graves Road and Highway 141.
Manitoba Street is now closed, while the OPP investigates. Police expect to reopen the road around midnight.
No other details have been released.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Carfentanil found at scene of sudden death in Barrie
- Barrie police, OPP launch campaign to solve cold cases
- It's been 32 years since a deadly tornado ripped through Simcoe County
- Former nurse Wettlaufer expected to plead guilty to 8 first-degree murder charges
- Pair kick down door and assault sleeping couple: police