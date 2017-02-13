

CTV Barrie





Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash in King Township.

A minivan and a pickup truck collided on King Road, west of Bathurst Street on Monday at around 3:35 a.m.

According to York Regional Police, the driver of the minivan hit drifting snow and spun into the path of the pickup truck.

The driver of the minivan, a 47-year-old Richmond Hill man, was transported to hospital where he later died. The driver of the pickup was treated at hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.