

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A crash north of Parry Sound has claimed the life of one person.

Two SUVs collided on Highway 69, just north of Site 9 Road near Pointe au Baril on Sunday night.

The driver of one of the SUVs, Nehemiah Richards, 61, Capreol, Ont. was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An autopsy has been scheduled.