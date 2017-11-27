

CTV Barrie





A man is dead and another driver is in hospital after a dump truck and minivan collided near Schomberg.

The crash happened on Monday morning on Highway 9 between Concession Road 11 and 12th Concession.

The OPP says the driver of the minivan became trapped and had to be extricated. He was later pronounced dead. He has been identified as Joshua D’Archi, 22, from Belwood.

The driver of the dump truck also suffered serious injuries.

According to police, the van crossed the centre line and collided head-on with the dump truck.

Highway 9 was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.