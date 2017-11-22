

CTV Barrie





The Ontario Municipal Board will now decide whether a controversial plan for a gravel pit will go ahead.

The OMB hearing about a proposed gravel pit and excavation business in Adjala-Tosorontio lasted 10 days. Those opposed cited many potential environmental concerns such as risks to local water and wildlife.

“We hope that intelligence will prevail,” says Janet Budgell. “It's about three kilometers long. That has probably been there for many, many years and it was never shown on any of the site plans.

Budgell represents a local group that fears the pit could lead to an environmental disaster. She's concerned about the site plan and an old drainage ditch that runs through the site and into the Boyne River.

The mayor and most council members say the decision to approve the gravel pit was "well vetted, researched, and discussed" before being approved.

In a statement, the president of the company behind the plan, Nelson Aggregate said several groups support it, including the township, the province, and the local conservation authority.

He also says they've worked with the humane society diligently to mitigate issues brought forward about animal welfare on neighboring properties.

He's promising to show residents they're a good and environmentally responsible business for the township.

The decision now rests in the hands of the OMB and there is no time frame on when that decision will come down.