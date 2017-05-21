

Staff , CTV Barrie





Investigators with the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office are looking for the cause of a fire that tore through a townhome in Tottenham this weekend.

New Tecumseth fire crews responded to the blaze on Gunning Crescent shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Responding crews faced heavy smoke and fire conditions and spread to the adjoining townhome. Crews had to take a defensive attack as conditions deteriorated.

Investigators spent Sunday sifting through the debris for a cause which hasn’t been determined.

“We have no idea of the original cause,” said New Tecumseth fire chief Dan Heydon. “We are going to do structural support on the main level to assist with the investigation.”

One resident was transferred to Stevenson Memorial Hospital and later transferred to a Toronto hospital for further treatment.

A New Tecumseth firefighter was also injured in the blaze when a ceiling collapsed. The firefighter was taken to hospital for assessment and has since been released.