The collapse of a fire ravaged home in Shelburne is making the investigation difficult for officials.

Flames ripped through the two-storey farmhouse south of Highway 89 at the 4th Line on Sunday afternoon. The homeowner was outside when the fire broke out.

Damage is pegged between $200,000 and $250,000. Investigators are looking at a woodstove or portable heater as a possible cause.

Officials say two woodstoves were being used to heat the home.

The investigation is ongoing.