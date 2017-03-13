Featured
Officials search for cause of Shelburne home fire
One man is now without a home after a fire destroyed his farmhouse in Shelburne, Ont on March 12, 2017 (CTV Barrie Don Wright)
The collapse of a fire ravaged home in Shelburne is making the investigation difficult for officials.
Flames ripped through the two-storey farmhouse south of Highway 89 at the 4th Line on Sunday afternoon. The homeowner was outside when the fire broke out.
Damage is pegged between $200,000 and $250,000. Investigators are looking at a woodstove or portable heater as a possible cause.
Officials say two woodstoves were being used to heat the home.
The investigation is ongoing.
