The arrival of a drug 100 more times powerful than fentanyl in Barrie has medical and police officials very concerned.

Carfentanil was found in a vial during the death investigation of a 26-year-old man at a home on Shanty Bay Road on March 20. Barrie police are still waiting to see if the drug had anything to do with the death.

“That is very concerning. It let us know now that carfentanil is now in our community,” says Const. Sarah Bamford.

Police say carfentanil, which is used as a tranquilizer on large animals like elephants, can be mixed with other drugs.

“You can't see it. You can't smell it. You can't taste it. It is lethal."

The discovery prompted a meeting between police and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit on Thursday. They are now working together to spread awareness.

So far the health unit says there haven't been any confirmed overdoses in Simcoe-Muskoka.

“Now that we know it's here it means we have to have heightened alert. We need to continue to pay close attention to the data that we have that tells us about overdoses and emergency room visits,” says Dr. Lisa Simon, associate medical officer of health.

First responders in Barrie carry naloxone kits, an antidote for opioid overdose, but there are concerns it won't be effective against carfentanil.

Barrie police say carfentanil has been tied to deadly overdoses across Canada.