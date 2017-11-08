Police officers from across Ontario are in Barrie trying to become better at investigating collisions involving buses and transport trucks.

Collision reconstruction specialists are learning the ins and outs of the large vehicles. It’s a critical skill that will help them determine why and how crashes happen.

“They are learning about the mechanics of the buses. They are learning about how they drive. Also the safety equipment that is inside the buses,” says OPP Const. Cory Kostyra.

Besides how they're built, the officers are also getting a first-hand sense of how they drive by getting right behind the wheel.

“This will help me doing reconstructions. Having a familiarity with the buses and how they operate, and the different features of the buses will help me understand better how they move on the road ways and how collisions can occur with buses,” says London police Const. Blair Jackson.

The training continues on Thursday, when two dozen police officers will take a wheel installation course.