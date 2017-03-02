Featured
Off-duty OPP officer charged with assault
The OPP sign is shown outside a detachment on Wednesday, March 6, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, March 2, 2017 12:08PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 2, 2017 12:10PM EST
A veteran OPP officer has been charged with assault, following an off-duty incident.
Const. Michael Gentle, who works out of the South Georgian Bay detachment, was investigated by the OPP Professional Standards Bureau and charged with assault causing bodily harm.
Gentle has been suspended with pay and will appear in an Orangeville court on March 28.
The officer has been a member of the OPP since 2006.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.