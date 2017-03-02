

CTV Barrie





A veteran OPP officer has been charged with assault, following an off-duty incident.

Const. Michael Gentle, who works out of the South Georgian Bay detachment, was investigated by the OPP Professional Standards Bureau and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Gentle has been suspended with pay and will appear in an Orangeville court on March 28.

The officer has been a member of the OPP since 2006.