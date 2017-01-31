

CTV Barrie





Georgian College is looking to attract even more international students to Simcoe County.

As it stands, one in 10 full-time students at the college in Barrie come from another country. The big draw is programs like automotive business, marine studies, health sciences and engineering.

“We compete on international studies and often we're among the top second college internationally,” says college president and CEO Marylynn West-Moynes. “Students are so satisfied with their experience in Simcoe County.”

Since 2008, Georgian College has seen a 450 per cent increase in the number of foreign students.

In general, international students pay more than Canadian students, but West-Moynes says they bring a wealth of experience to the region.

“They come with experiences from over 65 different countries. They’re bringing those experiences sitting beside our domestic students in the classroom, teaching them about the rest of the world.”

For international students, Canada’s multiculturalism is a big selling point.

“Came to Barrie, makes me feel safe and it's an amazing place,” says business marketing student Paulo Cardoso. “It's a great quality of life we have here.”

“It's a good area because it's a mix of cultures too and specifically for the college it has a good rep and a good education,” says Sumiksh Brehan, an electrical engineering student from India 20 years-old

West-Moynes expects another 10 to 15 per cent increase next year for international students.