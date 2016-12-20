Temperatures above the freezing mark are in the forecast and that could be a concern for people who have a lot of snow on their roof.

When the snow melts it gets heavier and harder to move, which means the two feet of snow that is already there will be more difficult to get rid of.

“When you think about what the weight is on there right now, it’s quite extensive,” says Lee Standingready, owner of Stand n Ready Property Maintenance.

But when it freezes again, a layer of ice can cause even more problems.

Standingready says people need to be careful when clearing snow from their roof. Shingles can easily be damaged if it isn’t done right.

If you don't know what you're doing, you may want to hire someone who does. Keep in mind it's not cheap.

Some estimates we found were as much as $500 per clearing.