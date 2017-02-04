

CTV Barrie





The OPP are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a snowmobiler in the Grey Highlands.

The crash happened at around 8 p.m. on Friday on a snowmobile trail on the Town of Blue Mountains-Euphrasia Townline.

According to police, the rider lost control and was ejected from his sled. The 25-year-old Nottawasaga man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday.