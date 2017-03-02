Featured
Nobleton man dead after crash involving train
The 6th Line is closed near Tottenham, Ont. after a train and a vehicle collided, killing one person on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (Rob Cooper/ CTV Barrie)
Published Thursday, March 2, 2017 12:41PM EST
A Nobleton man has been identified as the victim of Wednesday night’s fatal crash between a vehicle and a train.
According to the OPP, the man was driving on the 6th Line, at around 4:15 p.m. when he collided with the train. This was near Tottenham.
The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Stefano Lucchesi.
The 6th Line was closed for several hours between Tottenham Road and the 10th Side Road, but has since reopened.
The investigation is ongoing.
