No winning ticket for Saturday night's $9 million Lotto 649 jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 4, 2017 10:11AM EDT
No winning ticket was sold for the $9 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 7 will be approximately $12 million.
