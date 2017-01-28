Featured
No winning ticket for Friday night's $55-million Lotto Max jackpot
If you’re feeling lucky you might want to pick up a Lotto Max ticket, because this Friday’s jackpot is going to be a record breaker.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 28, 2017 11:59AM EST
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $55 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
However, three of the draw's Maxmillions prizes of $1 million dollars each were claimed by tickets purchased in Ontario, the Prairies and British Columbia.
Two of the Maxmillions were won by single tickets and the other will be shared by two winning ticket holders.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Feb. 3 will grow to a staggering $60 million and there will be 13 Maxmillions prizes up for grabs.
