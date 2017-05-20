Featured
No winning ticket for Friday night's $37 million Lotto Max jackpot
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 20, 2017 10:32AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $37 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the grand prize for the next draw on May 26 will balloon to approximately $50 million.
There will also be two Maxmillians prizes of $1 million each.
