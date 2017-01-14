Featured
No winning ticket for Friday night's $34.8 million Lotto Max jackpot
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 14, 2017 11:57AM EST
No winning ticket was sold for the $34.8 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 20 will be approximately $50 million, and two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each will also be offered.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $34.8 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Police warn residents about unpredictable ice on Lake Simcoe
- Two men charged in human trafficking investigation in Vaughan
- Body of snowmobiler found in lake near Peterborough
- ‘Friday Harbour’ Resort holds mass hiring in preparation for spring opening
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10