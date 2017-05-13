Featured
No winning ticket for Friday night's $28 million Lotto Max jackpot
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching)
CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, May 13, 2017 10:35AM EDT
No winning ticket was sold for the $28 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on May 19 will grow to approximately $37 million.
