The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 25, 2017 1:38PM EST
TORONTO -- No winning was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next draw on Mar. 3 will be approximately $17 million.
