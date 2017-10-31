A 23 year old with a long list of driving convictions left the Barrie courthouse with his parents on Tuesday to begin a 12 month conditional sentence.

This time it’s for several offences, including driving while disqualified and lying to police about his identity.

“His family has been through tough times and many years of hardship," the judge told the courtroom.

It was back in 2009 when he was convicted of causing a deadly collision on Essa Road in Barrie, killing 48-year-old Steven Tuck. The deadly crash happened after leading police on a high-speed chase through the area.

The young man has been in and out of court in the years since on several other driving offenses.

His family says he has a fixation and obsession with vehicles, which is heightened by his Asperger’s syndrome.

The judge agreed the young man is on the autism spectrum and needs help controlling his behavior.

However, the conditional sentence is cold comfort to Steven Tuck`s family.

Widow Nora Tuck said, “I fear for the safety of others. The parents need to stop coddling him, and this man needs to stand up. It`s time he does some time in jail.”

The young man`s mother has testified she and her husband did everything they could to keep him from driving, including hiding keys and sleeping outside his door to prevent him from sneaking out in the middle of the night.

"I gave birth to a human being who took away another man's life. I failed as a mom," she told the court.

Now the only time the young man will be in a vehicle is with his father behind the wheel, who is allowed to take him to and from his job.

The man`s conditional sentence includes very strict conditions. He`ll be on probation for another year and a half when that`s up and although he’s never actually had a license, he`s also been prohibited from driving for another three years.