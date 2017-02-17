

CTV Barrie





Police are searching for the suspects who fired shots at a Newmarket home on Monday morning.

York Regional Police officers were called to Portland Crescent, at around 9:40 a.m. after bullet holes were found in the front door of a home.

When officers took a closer look, bullet holes were also found in a kitchen cupboard.

No one was home at the time of the shooting and no injuries are reported.

Investigators believe the shots were likely fired between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.