No injuries after shots fired at Newmarket home
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 2:41PM EST
Police are searching for the suspects who fired shots at a Newmarket home on Monday morning.
York Regional Police officers were called to Portland Crescent, at around 9:40 a.m. after bullet holes were found in the front door of a home.
When officers took a closer look, bullet holes were also found in a kitchen cupboard.
No one was home at the time of the shooting and no injuries are reported.
Investigators believe the shots were likely fired between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
