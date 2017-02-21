Featured
No injuries after school bus crash near Phelpston
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 5:28PM EST
No injuries are reported after a school bus was involved in a late afternoon crash.
The bus collided with a vehicle in the area of Highway 27 and Flos Road 4 near the Phelpston area on Tuesday.
None of the kids on the bus suffered were injured. The students were put on another bus and safely taken home.
The investigation is ongoing.
