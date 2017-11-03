

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





There will be no GO train service on the Barrie line this weekend.

Metrolinx says the service cancellation is due to track work and the installation of a pedestrian tunnel at the Rutherford GO Station in Vaughan.

Metrolinx will be providing more buses in place of train trips between Barrie and Union Station on Saturday and Sunday.

This will be the last weekend for construction in the Rutherford area.

You can find a schedule here.