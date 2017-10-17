

CTV Barrie





A Newmarket realtor is accused of sexually assaulting one of his clients.

York Regional Police says a 27-year-old woman met with Bao Sheng Zheng to discuss a real estate transaction on Thursday at an Aurora coffee shop.

After walking his client to her car, police say the Newmarket man sexually assaulted her. She then attended the nearest police station to report the incident.

The 46 year old has been charged with sexual assault. He will appear in court later this month.

Police have released his photo in the hopes of identifying any other potential victims.