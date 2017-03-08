Featured
Newmarket native makes top 32 list to become Canada's next astronaut
Francis James Frenzel can be seen in this photo from the Canadian Space Agency website.
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 12:58PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 8, 2017 1:38PM EST
A Newmarket native has moved on to the next round in the search for Canada’s next astronaut.
Francis James Frenzel, a pilot-in-training with the Royal Canadian Air Force, is among the top 32 candidates selected by the Canadian Space Agency. The list was recently whittled down from 72.
Frenzel is currently stationed at CFB Trenton. When he’s not training to become a pilot, he helps coordinate air force flights.
He graduated with a master’s degree from the University of Toronto in aerospace engineering.
“It truly is ‘the final frontier.’ I love this country and take pride in serving the nation; what better way to do so than by inspiring the next generation of dreamers?”
The space agency will announce the final two candidates in August. They will then move to Houston, Texas for training. Officials are hoping to fly to space in 2020.
More than 3,700 people from across the country applied for the chance.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Investigators look for cause of multi-million dollar fire
- Environment Canada warns of strong winds, snow squalls
- Food for thought: Some fats can help you live a healthy life
- New study spotlights the need for more affordable housing
- Newmarket native makes top 32 list to become Canada's next astronaut