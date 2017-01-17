

CTV Barrie





A Newmarket man was stabbed after getting a knock at his door early Tuesday morning.

York Regional Police say a man knocked on the door of the Cherrywood Drive home at about 12:45 a.m. When the resident answered, he was stabbed.

The 44-year-old was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators are now looking for the suspect. He is described as being white, between 25 and 30-years-old, 5’9”, 170 pounds, with a partial beard and short hair. He was last seen wearing a black toque, sweatshirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.