Provincial police say a 20-year-old man has been arrested in hospital and is facing several charges in a fatal collision in East Gwillimbury.

The OPP say two cars collided head-on on Highway 48 in Mount Albert on Monday morning.

Police say one of the drivers, 28-year-old Stuart Ellis of Beeton, was killed in the crash when a northbound vehicle drifted into his lane and struck him head-on..

The driver of the other car was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Later in the day, police alleged alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

The driver was not formally charged until today.

Police say Tyler Neilsen, 20, of Newmaret is charged with impaired driving causing death, taking a vehicle without consent and driving while disqualified.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the suspect remains in hospital and depending on his condition, will appear in court on the charges on Thursday.

Highway 48 was shut down in the immediate vicinity for several hours but reopened around noon on Monday.

-With files from CTV Toronto and The Canadian Press