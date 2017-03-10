

CTV Barrie





It’s a sweet deal for Newmarket and Mars Canada. One of the world’s leading food manufacturers is investing 70 million dollars into an existing facility in Newmarket. It will become the only Malteser manufacturing facility in North America.

The small chocolate factory, which produces Milky Way, Three Musketeers and Mars bars, will now produce every Malteser sold in North America.

“Five kilotons, which is about two and a half billion Maltesers a year; enough to fill seven Olympic sized swimming pool” says Site Manager Bruce McMurray.

Until now, the chocolates were made in the United Kingdom, and shipped to Canada and the United States.

The factory will be doubling in size, adding sixty thousand square feet of space to the plant.

This expansion will also create forty new high paying local jobs.

“Maintenance Technicians, highly-skilled operating technicians, process technicians, the whole nine yards,” says MuMurray.

“High tech jobs, great jobs,” says Newmarket mayor, Tony Van Bynen. “We have a very strong, skilled workforce and I think that attracts a lot of employers here.”

“We have already been here thirty years, and we know there’s a big demand all across North America” says Jeremy Deveau with Mars Canada. “There’s a great opportunity for us to export.”

The company’s American importers also expressed how happy they are with the deal.

“We are very pleased that this is happening in Canada, a country that embraces diversity, new technologies, and new energy,” says Berta de Pablose with Mars North America.

The facility has already added thirty high-skilled, high-paying jobs. It plans to add ten more by the end of the year.