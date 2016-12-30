As revellers prepare for a night of partying, police are once again reminding people to think twice before getting behind the wheel.

Barrie police, along with all police forces across the region will be busy on Saturday night as thousands of people celebrate New Year’s Eve.

The OPP's festive ride program has already laid 138 impaired driving charges in our region. Police hope they won’t have to lay anymore.

“The majority already know and they took that chance. They should have called a taxi, a designated driver service, or called a friend,” says Barrie police Sgt. Mark Hyatt.

Taxi cab companies are ready to help partygoers get home safely. All available drivers and dispatchers will be on duty at Barrie Taxi.

They recommend calling an hour ahead or using their phone app to book a cab.

“Download the app, book your ride yourself and it goes right into our system. You will get notification when the taxi is dispatched, when it gets close and when its onsite for you,” says Tom Watson-Giles, manager.

Taxi Companies say snowy weather could slow service on New Year’s, but they will be running all night or until everybody gets to where they need to be.

Barrie police, along with all police forces across the region will be busy on Saturday night as thousands of people celebrate New Year’s Eve.

The OPP's festive ride program has already laid 138 impaired driving charges in our region. Police hope they won’t have to lay anymore.

“The majority already know and they took that chance. They should have called a taxi, a designated driver service, or called a friend,” says Barrie police Sgt. Mark Hyatt.

Taxi cab companies are ready to help partygoers get home safely. All available drivers and dispatchers will be on duty at Barrie Taxi.

They recommend calling an hour ahead or using their phone app to book a cab.

“Download the app, book your ride yourself and it goes right into our system. You will get notification when the taxi is dispatched, when it gets close and when its onsite for you,” says Tom Watson-Giles, manager.

Taxi Companies say snowy weather could slow service on New Year’s, but they will be running all night or until everybody gets to where they need to be.