Bundles of joy helped usher in 2017 for some local families.

The first New Year’s babies arrived at local hospitals in Sunday, some of them giving their families memorable stories to share.

In Orillia, the first baby to arrive was Hailee Rose Hall, who was born just after 2:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day, weighing five pounds and three ounces.

Her mother Melissa Jackson admits it was a nervous ride from Parry Sound as Hailee prepared to make her entrance into the world two weeks ahead of schedule.

“I was hoping I wouldn’t go into labour on the side of the road!”, chuckled Jackson as she held Hailee in her arms on Monday.

In Barrie, baby Miraya Sills arrived just before 3:00 a.m., weighing seven pounds and thirteen ounces.

“It's exciting that she decided to be one of the New Year's Babies,” laughed Miraya’s mother Julie Moore. “I guess she wanted to be famous!”

Moore says the name “Miraya” was chosen because it sounds like a Spanish name that means “miracle”, which they consider Miraya to be.

In Collingwood, Adalynn Garbutt arrived just after 5:30 a.m. The proud parents are Brandi Woolner and Andrew Garbutt.

In Newmarket, little Cayleigh Renee Richardson was born at 7:09 p.m. on New Year’s Day at Southlake Health Centre, weighing six pounds and seven ounces.

Proud parents Lawrence and Traci Richardson, and big brother Caden, were relaxing with Cayleigh on Monday.