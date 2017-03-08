

CTV Barrie





The group behind a new study isn’t mincing words; the only way to end homelessness is to build more affordable housing.

The Simcoe County 20,000 Homes Campaign saw about 300 homeless people survey last January. The survey found 70 per cent of those people face physical health challenges.

"By getting them housing and providing supports to them in the community they have a better rate of success" says Sara Peddle. "They need a place to stay, but they also need agencies and community partners to be supporting them in a wraparound fashion."

The survey found that 40 per cent of those interviewed face mental health challenges and 28 per cent deal with substance abuse. But it's more than just numbers.

"The survey does tell us stuff about each induvial and kind of what are some of the trends happening within the homeless surveyed sector."

This is very personal and sensitive data, but it's meaningful information for agencies who help people at risk.

"By having these tools and this gauge, we can be more proactive then simply reactive as they come to us. We want to be able to say, yes, there's places for you and give them options on where they can go,” says Doug Lewis a spokesperson for The Salvation Army.

The Simcoe County Alliance to End Homelessness hopes this puts the spotlight on housing first initiatives.

"It's really about a call to action. It's saying, ‘hey these people are here, they're not going away, they need to be part of our community and we want them to be part of our community,’" says Peddle.

It’s also pitched as a way for communities to save money because social housing carries a lower monthly cost than hospital beds, shelter beds, or jail cells.