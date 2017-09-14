

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A new reward is being offered to stir up tips in a raccoon-burning case in Barrie.

PETA announced on Thursday that it is putting up $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the animal abuse probe by Barrie police.

Phoenix Rose, a baby raccoon, was found badly burned in Huronia Park in Barrie on Aug. 6. She was taken to Procyon Wildlife Centre, where she was on the mend.

Phoenix died suddenly over the weekend. Officials don’t know the exact cause, but believe it was a result of the abuse she suffered.

"Somebody out there tried to burn this baby raccoon alive, leaving her with severe burns over most of her body, and she never recovered," said PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien in a statement.

"PETA urges anyone with information about this case to come forward immediately so that whoever tortured this animal can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else."

Two other non-profit organizations have offered up $1,500 for information, bringing the total reward now to $6,500.

Police say the animal cruelty investigation is ongoing, but add that they don’t have any leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.