

CTV Barrie





Two weeks after a Barrie senior went missing, police have released a new photo in the hopes of stirring up any new leads.

Mandy Thompson, 72, went missing on the morning of Feb. 3 from her home on Laidlaw Drive. Barrie police released the new photo on Friday.

Search and rescue crews spent eight straight days looking for Thompson. Officers with the OPP and Barrie police combed through neighbourhoods, searched Lake Simcoe and probed properties on the outskirts of the city.

In the latter days of the search, crews focused on an area around Pentanguishene Road heading east into Oro-Medonte.

A surveillance camera captured video of someone believed to be Thompson walking in this area the day she went missing.

Investigators called off the search last Friday.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Thompson, they are encouraged to call police or Crime Stoppers.