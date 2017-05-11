

CTV Barrie





The Bernards know how important hospice care can be.

Sarah Bernard still remembers how it felt to have a loved one in hospice. The volunteers treated her like family.

"Some of the most difficult times in your life and your family’s life," she says.

It’s that experience that brought the two to sign up as volunteers for the new hospice in Orillia.

"Hopefully anybody that needs to talk, I’ve been through it all and they can talk to me about anything," says Cal Bernard.

The new Mariposa House Hospice will be built downtown on two and a half acres of donated land. More than 150 people showing up to get more information on Wednesday night.

"The local LHIIN is going to help with the funding of operational costs, and the County of Simcoe is going to help with some of the actual building costs,” says Dr. Si Lowry.

There is already a hospice in Orillia that only provides out-patient care. The Mariposa House Hospice will act as a partner, providing in-patient care.

They're hoping to have the hospice built by April 2018. In the meantime, they're hosting fundraising events to raise money.