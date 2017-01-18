

CTV Barrie





A new multi-million dollar facility will provide mental health and medical services at CFB Borden.

Members of the federal government were on hand Wednesday for the inauguration ceremony of the $32.2 million project at Borden.

The facility will provide mental health, medical and dental services to the more than 3,200 people who live on the base. Physiotherapy will also be offered.

“The new health services centre will deliver first-class mental, medical and dental care to members of the Canadian Armed Forces,” said Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan in a statement.

Some of the older clinics on the base will be turned into classrooms and training facilities.