Featured
New CFB Borden facility will provide mental health, medical care to military members
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 2:58PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:26PM EST
A new multi-million dollar facility will provide mental health and medical services at CFB Borden.
Members of the federal government were on hand Wednesday for the inauguration ceremony of the $32.2 million project at Borden.
The facility will provide mental health, medical and dental services to the more than 3,200 people who live on the base. Physiotherapy will also be offered.
“The new health services centre will deliver first-class mental, medical and dental care to members of the Canadian Armed Forces,” said Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan in a statement.
Some of the older clinics on the base will be turned into classrooms and training facilities.
Photos
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Alliston lawyer says child porn, voyeurism charges fabricated
- Archeologists missed 3.2 acres during Burl's Creek land probe, hearing told
- Man used food truck to sell coffee, drugs: Barrie police
- Police arrest suspect in Newmarket stabbing
- 'Far too many': Seven snowmobile-related deaths so far this season
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10