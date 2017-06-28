Featured
Natrual gas rates to increase on July 1
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017 1:06PM EDT
TORONTO -- Natural gas rates are going up July 1 for most customers in Ontario.
The Ontario Energy Board approved new rates for Enbridge, Natural Resource Gas Ltd. and Union Gas.
The typical residential customer of Enbridge will see their bills rise by about $36 per year.
The average Natural Resource Gas customer will pay about $25 more per year.
Average Union Gas customers in the South and North East regions will pay about $40 more a year.
Meanwhile, the typical Union Gas customer in the North West region will see their bill decrease slightly, by about $1.71 per year.
