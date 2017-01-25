

Staff , CTV Barrie





A Newmarket man is Ontario’s first Daily Grand jackpot winner.

Amin Liaghati Nasseri won the top prize from the January 19th draw.

“My life changed forever last weekend and I never saw it coming,” shared Amin while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto where he picked up his winnings.

The married father of two opted for a lump-sum payment of $7 millionrather than the $1,000 per day for life option.

“Dreaming about winning the lottery is one thing, having your dream come true is unreal,” he said.

Amin and his family were heading out on a weekend getaway when he scanned his ticket.

“I saw the words, ‘Big Winner,’ flash on the screen but I didn’t see the amount. I started getting excited and thought, ‘Did I win the first or second prize?’ Next, I asked the retailer to validate my ticket and my big win was confirmed. But it wasn’t until OLG called and the validation slip was printed that I saw how much I won.”

Amin walked back to the car to share the good news with his family.

“I asked my wife to step outside and then I gave her a big hug. She figured something was definitely up. When I said, ‘I won the lottery’ we hugged again, climbed back into the car and started talking about our hopes and dreams.”

Amin plans to spend the money on a bigger house, a cottage and a membership at a golf club.

“Winning the lottery is surreal, incredible and amazing. Mostly, it gives me the freedom to follow my personal and professional passions and the wonderful ability to share with the people I love,” smiled Amin.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Stonehaven Avenue in Newmarket.

Daily Grand is Canada’s newest national lottery.