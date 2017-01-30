

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





The tragic shooting at a mosque in Quebec City is being felt here at home.

A flower with a sign that simply says “I mourn” was placed outside the Noor-Ul-Islam mosque in the City of Barrie on Monday morning.

"Every human life is very sacred and to take the life of any human being is as if a person has destroyed the life of the entire world," says Imam Mateen Butt of Barrie’s mosque.

In Bradford, Imam Bilal Ahmad dedicated Monday’s afternoon prayer to the victims.

"They had nothing to do with anything. They were ordinary people. They were killed while they were praying. It's very sad."

The Muslim community is determined not to be intimidated. However, security measures are being increased at mosques across the country, including Vaughan and Bradford.

Barrie police have been in contact with officials at Noor-Ul-Islam.

Flags are at half-mast in several municipalities to pay respects to the six people killed late Sunday night, including Barrie and the Town of Innisfil.

Several community leaders are also speaking out and condemning the attack. Parry Sound-Muskoka Conservative MP Tony Clement tweeted, “This terrible attack at the Quebec City mosque is not who we as Canadians are. The victims and survivors are in my prayers.”

Barrie’s Liberal MPP Ann Hoggarth also tweeted, “My heart breaks for those who were killed in Quebec City while doing what is a basic right here in Canada, praying at their house of worship.”

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman joined his provincial and federal counterparts in denouncing the shooting.

“Waking to horrible news in Quebec. Canadians should never have to face fear for practicing their faith. My heart breaks for the families,” he tweeted.

The victims of the mass shooting were fathers, businessmen, a university professor and others who had gathered for evening prayers, a Muslim community leader said Monday as he recalled through tears the horror of the attack that killed six and injured 19 others.

"It's a very, very big tragedy for us," said Mohamed Labidi, the vice-president of the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec, the mosque where the attack happened Sunday night. "We have a sadness we cannot express."

Labidi said the victims were shot in the back.

"Security at our mosque was our major, major concern," he said. "But we were caught off guard."

The shooting took place just before 8 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses described chaos as worshippers scrambled to find friends and loved ones, while police responding to the scene called for backup.

The suspected gunman was identified as 27-year-old Alexandre Bissonnette. Court documents show Bissonnette faces six counts of first-degree murder in the attack and five of attempted murder.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard moved swiftly to label the shooting a "terrorist attack."

Trudeau is planning to travel to Quebec City later Monday as the country reels from the deadly shooting.

In Quebec, Couillard said the attack had hit all Quebecers hard.

“All Quebecers are united in the solidarity we express today," he said. "Our society is a very open, tolerant and hospitable one, but we are not different from other societies, we have the same devils, xenophobia, racism...we should not be complacent in our society."

The National Council of Canadian Muslims called on law enforcement agencies around the country to increase security around mosques and Islamic centres.

"We are horrified by this despicable act of violence," the council's executive director Ihsaan Gardee said in a statement. "This act of wanton murder must be punished to the fullest extent of the law."

Gardee added that the council was "heartened" by the support expressed for the Muslim community by other Canadians.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama also spoke out against the attack.

"We are deeply saddened by the attack that took place in a mosque in Quebec City and we pray for the rapid recovery of the wounded," said national president Lal Khan Malik. "We are taking steps to ensure that all members of the community feel secure and safe."

The mosque shooting also prompted world leaders to speak out.

U.S. President Donald Trump called Trudeau to express his condolences to Canadians and offered to provide assistance as needed.

French President Francois Hollande condemned what he called an "odious attack," while a spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the shooting "despicable."

Pope Francis offered his condolences and called for mutual respect among people of different faiths.

With files from Giuseppe Valiante/ The Canadian Press