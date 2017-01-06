

Muskoka residents are cleaning up from Old Man Winter’s latest dumping, but more snow is on the way.

Environment Canada has a snow squall warning in effect for Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Port Severn, Owen Sound, Grey County, Midland, Coldwater, Barrie, Collingwood and the Blue Mountains.

The advisory warns that 10 to 15 centimetres of snow could fall every 12 hours in some areas.

A watch is also in place for Huntsville, Parry Sound, Orillia and Washago.

Environment Canada says snowfall totals in Gravenhurst exceeded 40 centimetres of fresh powder on Thursday and 51 centimetres in Bracebridge. The weather office says other areas through Muskoka and Parry Sound received similar amounts.

Further south in Midland, estimates from the OPP suggest 30 centimetres of snow fell Wednesday into Thursday. Collingwood also received about 33 centimetres.

Squalls are expected to kick up by Friday afternoon.