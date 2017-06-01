Featured
Muskoka paramedics honoured with bravery medals
Paramedic Neil Hebb, left, Chief Jeff McWilliam, centre, and Mark Varbeek, right, can be seen at the paramedic awards in Toronto, Ont. on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. (Chief Jeff McWilliam)
Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 1:27PM EDT
Two Muskoka paramedics have been recognized for trying to rescue a woman from a burning building.
Mark Verbeek and Neil Hebb were honoured on Wednesday night in Toronto for their brave acts during a fire in Gravenhurst last November.
The pair arrived to find the building in flames. The two paramedics entered the home and were able to pull a woman out.
Despite their valiant efforts, the woman died of her injuries. The award honours paramedics who display exceptional courage in the face of grave, personal danger.
Eight people received awards for paramedic bravery.
